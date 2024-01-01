Ricky Jade-Jones nets last-gasp winner as Peterborough snatch points at Derby

Ricky Jade-Jones scored in stoppage time to give Peterborough a dramatic 3-2 win at rival League One promotion hopefuls Derby.

Derby made a dream start with Tom Barkhuizen crossing for James Collins to head past Fynn Talley after only 22 seconds.

But Peterborough hit back in the ninth minute when Kwame Poku got away on the right and picked out Harrison Burrows who found the bottom-left corner from 15 yards.

Peterborough’s pace and movement was unsettling Derby and Ephron Mason-Clark and Jade-Jones missed good chances.

Both teams looked a threat and after Collins headed straight at Talley, Joel Randall forced Joe Wildsmith into a diving save in the 42nd minute.

Posh had another chance in the 50th minute but Randall fired over from eight yards.

Derby took advantage 10 minutes later when Hector Kyprianou handled a free-kick in the area and although Collins’ penalty was saved, he headed in the rebound.

But Peterborough equalised in the 84th minute through Poku’s header and Jade-Jones pounced from close range in the third minute of added time to snatch the points.