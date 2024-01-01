Ricky Jade-Jones nets last-gasp winner as Peterborough snatch points at Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ricky Jade-Jones nets last-gasp winner as Peterborough snatch points at Derby

By Press Association
Peterborough overcame promotion rivals Derby with a late winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ricky Jade-Jones scored in stoppage time to give Peterborough a dramatic 3-2 win at rival League One promotion hopefuls Derby.

Derby made a dream start with Tom Barkhuizen crossing for James Collins to head past Fynn Talley after only 22 seconds.

But Peterborough hit back in the ninth minute when Kwame Poku got away on the right and picked out Harrison Burrows who found the bottom-left corner from 15 yards.

Peterborough’s pace and movement was unsettling Derby and Ephron Mason-Clark and Jade-Jones missed good chances.

Both teams looked a threat and after Collins headed straight at Talley, Joel Randall forced Joe Wildsmith into a diving save in the 42nd minute.

Posh had another chance in the 50th minute but Randall fired over from eight yards.

Derby took advantage 10 minutes later when Hector Kyprianou handled a free-kick in the area and although Collins’ penalty was saved, he headed in the rebound.

But Peterborough equalised in the 84th minute through Poku’s header and Jade-Jones pounced from close range in the third minute of added time to snatch the points.