Danilo Orsi bags brace as Crawley sink Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Danilo Orsi bags brace as Crawley sink Swindon

By Press Association
Danilo Orsi scored twice as Crawley beat Swindon (Nigel French/PA)
Danilo Orsi scored twice as Crawley beat Swindon (Nigel French/PA)

Danilo Orsi scored twice as Crawley gained revenge for their 6-0 thrashing at Swindon at the end of August by easing to a 3-1 home victory.

The former Grimsby striker hit a goal in each half to put his improving side on 11 league wins for the season – matching the total they achieved in the whole of last term.

Crawley made an ideal start when leading scorer Orsi struck after only nine minutes, tapping in from close range in front of the travelling fans after a low cross by Adam Campbell.

Jack Roles marked his full league debut for Crawley by doubling the advantage after 26 minutes, giving goalkeeper Lewis Ward no chance with a half-volley from the edge of the area.

Swindon came to life late in the first half when Dan Kemp shot wide from a good position and in stoppage time keeper Corey Addai tipped a header from veteran striker Charlie Austin onto the bar.

Addai saved efforts by Williams Kokolo and Jake Young before Orsi made it 3-0 eight minutes after the interval with another simple finish after Ward could only parry a shot from Will Wright.

Addai later produced important saves as he parried a shot from substitute Jake Cain before denying Young, who should have found the target from close range.

Kemp, with his 16th of the season, grabbed a consolation for the Robins in the second minute of stoppage time with a low strike from 20 yards.