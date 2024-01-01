Scott Malone effort enough for Gillingham at Colchester

Scott Malone’s second-half strike was enough to secure Gillingham a 1-0 victory at struggling Colchester and register back-to-back wins in League Two.

Gillingham almost took a third-minute lead when Dom Jefferies burst into the area but was denied by Owen Goodman, who made a smart low save.

But Colchester squandered a great chance in the 14th minute when leading scorer Joe Taylor somehow missed the target at the far post from Noah Chilvers’ cross.

Max Ehmer’s header was pushed away by the diving Goodman and Gillingham went even closer just after half-time when Oli Hawkins’ header from Connor Mahoney’s delivery clattered the woodwork.

Gillingham went ahead in the 54th minute when Malone collected Jefferies’ pass and escaped Jayden Fevrier’s challenge near the touchline before advancing into the area and planting a shot past Goodman at his near post.

The Gills were a whisker away from doubling their lead four minutes later when Shad Ogie’s close-range effort hit a post but one goal proved enough for the visitors.