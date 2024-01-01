Tom Cannon bags brace as leaders Leicester thump Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tom Cannon bags brace as leaders Leicester thump Huddersfield

By Press Association
Tom Cannon shone for Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tom Cannon shone for Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tom Cannon scored twice on his full Leicester debut as Enzo Maresca’s side strengthened their lead at the top of the Championship with a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield.

The result extended their unbeaten run to 10 games as Leicester aim to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. They now have a 10-point lead ahead of Ipswich.

It was a game of few chances in the first half, but Cannon opened the scoring five minutes before half-time with his first goal for the club.

James Justin’s cross into the 18-yard box was flicked on by Ricardo Pereira and Cannon hit the ball first time to drive it past Lee Nicholls in the Huddersfield goal.

Leicester signed the 21-year-old Cannon from Everton on deadline day last summer, even though the player was carrying a stress fracture in his back.

Maresca went ahead with the deal regardless, saying Cannon was a player for the future. He only made his debut as a substitute three weeks ago against Plymouth.

But with Leicester short on forwards, he was given his chance to start. Jamie Vardy was still missing through injury, and Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho were not named in the squad, with both due to be playing in the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

Cannon made the most of his opportunity, and he added to his first goal with a second after the break.

Leicester went two up after 47 minutes when Abdul Fatawu found Justin who swung in a cross which was met by captain Pereira, whose header found the far corner.

Cannon scored again in the 61st minute when he collected a through ball from Harry Winks. The Leicester forward held off a challenge from Huddersfield defender Tom Lees before placing his shot past Nicholls.

But Maresca’s side appeared to lose focus after that, and Huddersfield pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute.

Lees met a corner from Sorba Thomas, and Huddersfield captain Michal Helik prodded the ball in from inside the six-yard box.

Darren Moore’s side then came close to scoring a second when Ben Wiles’ shot was deflected for a corner.

With 20 minutes left, Jack Rudoni forced Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen into a save.

But Leicester restored their three-goal lead when Huddersfield substitute Loick Ayina fouled Stephy Mavididi 20 yards from goal. Mavididi took the free-kick himself and bent it through a gap in the Huddersfield wall and saw his shot find the net via the inside of the near post.

Pereira might have made it five for Leicester with three minutes left, but he swept a shot over the bar after being set up by substitute Marc Albrighton.

Huddersfield remain four points above the relegation zone.