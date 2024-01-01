Sutton snatch dramatic point thanks to Tope Fadahunsi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sutton snatch dramatic point thanks to Tope Fadahunsi

By Press Association
Sutton scored a late equaliser (Steve Paston/PA)
Sutton scored a late equaliser (Steve Paston/PA)

Tope Fadahunsi came off the bench to earn Sutton a well-deserved 1-1 draw against Newport.

Shane McLoughlin had fired the visitors ahead with 10 minutes to go before Fadahunsi’s dramatic 90th-minute effort secured a share of the spoils for the League Two strugglers at Gander Green Lane.

Sutton produced the two best moves of the first half, with Lee Angol heading just wide from a Dominic Gape cross and Dion Pereira sending a looping header against the post after Omari Patrick and Rob Milsom had combined on the left.

For Newport, Seb Palmer-Houlden saw a header scrambled just wide.

Palmer-Houlden went close again early in the second half when his shot was well saved by a diving Dean Bouzanis.

Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend was called into action as he saved a low shot from Pereira, who also saw an effort deflected just wide and had the ball in the net with a curling effort only for Aiden O’Brien to be ruled offside.

Townsend scrambled wide a deflected Josh Coley shot but with 10 minutes left Will Evans and James Waite set up McLoughlin to power a shot past Bouzanis.

Harry Beautyman almost replied immediately with a header that was well saved by Townsend, and Milsom had the ball in the net only for the referee to blow for some pushing.

The equaliser that Sutton deserved came when Fadahunsi turned in Milsom’s corner from close range.