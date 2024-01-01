Ten-man Stoke hold Ipswich to goalless draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ten-man Stoke hold Ipswich to goalless draw

By Press Association
Jordan Thompson, second from right, was sent off in the second half for Stoke against Ipswich (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jordan Thompson, second from right, was sent off in the second half for Stoke against Ipswich (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ten-man Stoke held promotion-chasing Ipswich to a goalless draw on New Year’s Day.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson was sent off in the second half for two bookable offences as the resilient hosts’ held on for a well-deserved point.

Southampton missed a glorious chance to slash Ipswich’s lead in second to just a point after they were held to a frustrating draw at Norwich.

Steven Schumacher, who took over the Potters last month, masterminded Plymouth’s Sky Bet League One-winning campaign last term as the Tractor Boys finished second.

The former Everton youngster frustrated Kieran McKenna once again as Ipswich’s winless run stretched to five – their longest in the league since April 2022.

For Stoke, they have now gone six games without defeat, but have only won one game in two months.

The Potteries fans were hopeful 2024 would spark a new dawn of results.

As much as they saw Town dominate the ball, it was the hosts who had the better chances in the contest.

They will be buoyed by the fighting spirit and resilience shown after going down to 10 men.

The hosts were the first to show their intent as Lewis Baker forced Vaclav Hladky into an early save.

Daniel Johnson received his first yellow card for a seventh-minute foul on Kayden Jackson.

Schumacher’s Stoke came close to an opener when Moroccan Ryan Mmaee’s volley was well kept out by Hladky.

Ipswich found their way into the contest as Conor Chaplin was denied by Jack Bonham.

Referee James Bell was replaced by the fourth official on the half-hour mark due to injury.

The hosts continued to threaten as half-time approached, with Baker again frustrated by Hladky after he cut onto his left foot before the Ipswich goalkeeper denied the midfielder in stoppage time.

McKenna’s visitors were quick out of the blocks after the break.

Bonham was strong at his near post to keep out Wes Burns’ strike, while at the other end, Dutchman Wouter Burger had a goal chalked off for offside on the hour mark.

But it was backs to the walls for the Potters after Thompson was sent off for a second yellow card when he felled Chaplin.

Burns then nodded over the bar at the back post from Sam Morsy’s cross as Ipswich pushed for a winner.

Ipswich huffed and puffed, but Stoke held firm for a valiant point.