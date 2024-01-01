AFC Fylde off the bottom following win over Rochdale By Press Association January 1 2024, 5.26pm Share AFC Fylde off the bottom following win over Rochdale Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6313680/afc-fylde-off-the-bottom-following-win-over-rochdale/ Copy Link Fylde beat Rochdale 2-0 in the National League (Andrew Matthews/PA) AFC Fylde moved off the bottom of the National League with a 2-0 win over Rochdale in a match marred by a serious injury to visiting winger Jesurun Uchegbulam. The match was delayed for around 20 minutes as Uchegbulam received treatment before being carried off to a standing ovation, having collided with an advertising hoarding. Danny Ormerod grabbed a quickfire brace in the 58th and 62nd minutes to give the hosts revenge for their 2-0 defeat at Rochdale on Boxing Day. The result ended AFC Fylde’s run of eight league games without a win and was enough to nudge them two points clear of Kidderminster in the table.