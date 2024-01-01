Perry Ng header seals victory for Cardiff at struggling QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perry Ng header seals victory for Cardiff at struggling QPR

By Press Association
c, left, was the match-winner for Cardiff at QPR (John Walton/PA)
Perry Ng scored the winner as Cardiff beat QPR 2-1 to increase the west London ‘relegation worries.

Paul Smyth equalised for the hosts to cancel out Dimitrios Goutas’ opener, but Rangers’ defensive shortcomings were badly exposed again.

They remain in the relegation zone and are without a win in five matches – a run which has included four defeats.

A lack of goals has been a huge problem for them – they have scored just twice in their past six games and have managed just 21 in the league this season.

So the last thing they needed for the first of four consecutive home league matches during January was to be without playmakers Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

Both missed the game, with talisman Chair having gone off injured during the second half of Friday’s goalless draw at Ipswich, where Willock was replaced at half-time amid ongoing issues with his fitness.

QPR could also ill-afford to continue their habit of conceding sloppy goals from set-pieces.

But that is exactly what happened, with Goutas able to head in Joe Ralls’ 16th-minute corner for the opener.

The only effort on target that the home side managed during the first half was a tame free-kick from Kenneth Paal, which was comfortably dealt with by goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

But Northern Ireland forward Smyth hauled them level seven minutes after the interval with his second goal of the season.

Youngster Rayan Kolli, on as a half-time substitute, retrieved the ball after Sam Field’s effort had been blocked and he whipped in a cross towards Smyth, who slid in to score at the far post.

However, another goal from a set-piece resulted in Cardiff retaking the lead with 16 minutes remaining. Keeper Asmir Begovic failed to deal with Ryan Wintle’s corner and Ng was on hand to score with a free header.

It clinched the second win in as many away matches for the Bluebirds and lifted them to ninth in the table, just three points adrift of the play-off places.

QPR, meanwhile, have improved since Marti Cifuentes replaced Gareth Ainsworth as boss, having recently won three games in a row, but they clearly have problems at both ends of the pitch.

Smyth scored with a piece of opportunism, but they otherwise offered very little in attack and always seemed defensively vulnerable.

They rarely looked like finding another equaliser after Ng’s goal, although Alnwick was called upon to produce a late save to deny Sinclair Armstrong.