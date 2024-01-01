Tranmere continue winning streak with entertaining victory over Notts County

Tranmere made it four successive wins in League Two with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Notts County at Prenton Park.

Connor Jennings scored twice as well as missing a penalty for the hosts, who also struck through Kieron Morris and Harvey Saunders.

County had recovered from Morris’ early strike to take the lead through first-half Aaron Nemane and Macaulay Langstaff goals, but it was Tranmere who would emerge victorious against the play-off chasing Magpies.

Rovers took the lead after five minutes when Morris’ left-footed effort from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.

However, the visitors equalised in the 24th minute when Nemane popped up at the far post to prod home Jodi Jones’ centre, and four minutes later they were ahead when the division’s leading scorer Langstaff slid the ball home from close range for his 19th league goal of the season.

But two minutes before half-time Tranmere were level again when Jennings found himself unmarked six yards out to make it 2-2.

The home side took the lead 10 minutes after the break when Rob Apter’s shot squeezed under County keeper Aidan Stone and Saunders stabbed the ball across the line.

Tranmere had a glorious opportunity to extend their lead five minutes later when Regan Hendry was brought down in the box only for Jennings to have his spot-kick saved by Stone.

Rovers were again awarded a penalty in injury time and this time Jennings stepped up to convert from the spot and make the game safe.