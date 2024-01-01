Tranmere continue winning streak with entertaining victory over Notts County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tranmere continue winning streak with entertaining victory over Notts County

By Press Association
Connor Jennings helped Tranmere to victory (Richard Sellers/PA)
Connor Jennings helped Tranmere to victory (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tranmere made it four successive wins in League Two with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Notts County at Prenton Park.

Connor Jennings scored twice as well as missing a penalty for the hosts, who also struck through Kieron Morris and Harvey Saunders.

County had recovered from Morris’ early strike to take the lead through first-half Aaron Nemane and Macaulay Langstaff goals, but it was Tranmere who would emerge victorious against the play-off chasing Magpies.

Rovers took the lead after five minutes when Morris’ left-footed effort from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.

However, the visitors equalised in the 24th minute when Nemane popped up at the far post to prod home Jodi Jones’ centre, and four minutes later they were ahead when the division’s leading scorer Langstaff slid the ball home from close range for his 19th league goal of the season.

But two minutes before half-time Tranmere were level again when Jennings found himself unmarked six yards out to make it 2-2.

The home side took the lead 10 minutes after the break when Rob Apter’s shot squeezed under County keeper Aidan Stone and Saunders stabbed the ball across the line.

Tranmere had a glorious opportunity to extend their lead five minutes later when Regan Hendry was brought down in the box only for Jennings to have his spot-kick saved by Stone.

Rovers were again awarded a penalty in injury time and this time Jennings stepped up to convert from the spot and make the game safe.