Struggling Forest Green hold high-flying AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Struggling Forest Green hold high-flying AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
Ali Al Hamadi continued his fine form (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Ali Al Hamadi continued his fine form (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Forest Green battled to 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing AFC Wimbledon but remained bottom of League Two.

Matty Stevens’ headed opener was cancelled out by Ali Al-Hamadi’s close-range finish in an action-packed first half.

Rovers made the perfect start on four minutes when Kyle McAllister drifted an inviting cross for Stevens who glanced into the bottom corner.

AFC Wimbledon levelled soon after when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans found Al-Hamadi who rounded goalkeeper Luke Daniels and lifted over a last-ditch challenge.

Al-Hamadi then produced a fine solo effort but his low-driven shot thundered back out off the upright.

Callum Morton was denied a certain goal by Huseyin Biler’s block just a couple yards from goal following Stevens’ low cross as Rovers threatened on the counter-attack.

Jake Reeves teed up substitute James Tilley whose low strike from the edge of the penalty area was parried wide by Daniels as Dons pressed for a winner.

But it was Forest Green who were denied a late winner when Matty Taylor struck into a goal-saving block before Fankaty Dabo’s goalward effort was scrambled off the line in stoppage-time.