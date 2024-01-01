Matty Kosylo sees red as Halifax and Altrincham play out goalless draw

Halifax and Altrincham both missed the chance to boost their National League play-off credentials as they held each other to a goalless draw.
Victory for either side would have opened up a two-point gap to Aldershot in eighth, but hosts Halifax failed to take advantage of a second-half red card for the visitors’ striker Matty Kosylo, who was shown a second yellow card after 56 minutes for bringing down Florent Hoti.
Defender Jordan Keane blasted over from close range for the home side after 65 minutes as they sought a victory that would take them fifth.
Jamie Cooke also should have won it when his header was planted too close to goalkeeper Ethan Ross, who saved well.
