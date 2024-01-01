Jasper Moon own goal enough to hand Bolton victory over stubborn Burton

Jasper Moon’s own goal proved enough as high-flying Bolton launched their New Year with a narrow 1-0 victory over stubborn Burton in SkyBet League One.

New Zealand goalkeeper Max Crocombe kept Albion in contention with three brilliant first-half saves including a fingertip effort to deny former Brewers striker Victor Adeboyejo.

Sam Hughes and Joe Powell threatened to ruin the Trotters’ 2024 celebrations with early efforts.

Albion went close after 48 minutes but Bez Lubala could not make firmer contact and Moon’s next major intervention decided the contest.

But Bolton’s frustration in front of goal – and at Burton’s go-slow game management – evaporated six minutes after the break.

Burton skipper John Brayford cleared Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross from the right but the ball went straight to unlucky Moon.

This time Crocombe, bidding for a hat-trick of clean sheets, was powerless to stop the ricochet going into his net.

Bolton’s latest win was their fourth in 10 days and only their second in 11 meetings against their opponents.

For Burton caretaker boss Gary Mills, it was a first defeat in four outings.