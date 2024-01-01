Doncaster turn form book upside down to beat MK Dons after blistering start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Doncaster turn form book upside down to beat MK Dons after blistering start

By Press Association
Joe Ironside helped Doncaster overcome MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Ironside helped Doncaster overcome MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)

A blistering first-half performance saw Doncaster roar to a first league win in six matches as they beat in-form MK Dons 3-0.

Goals from Luke Molyneux, Joe Ironside and Tommy Rowe saw Rovers race out of sight by half-time against a Dons side that had won their previous four matches and were unbeaten in the league since October.

Molyneux opened the scoring after eight minutes when he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box after being sent clear by an Ironside header.

Striker Ironside got in on the act himself in the 14th minute when he diverted a fierce drive from Harrison Biggins beyond Dons keeper Craig MacGillivray.

The hosts continued to push for more with Biggins and Jamie Sterry going close before Max Dean fired wide for Dons after going clear.

But Rowe did extend the Doncaster advantage after 42 minutes when he turned in a Ben Close corner at the near post.

The second half was a much more tame affair with Rovers keeper Louis Jones denying Dean and Warren O’Hora late on, ensuring Doncaster’s first-half efforts did not go to waste.