Salford ‘devastated’ by latest setback, says caretaker boss Simon Wiles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Salford ‘devastated’ by latest setback, says caretaker boss Simon Wiles

By Press Association
Simon Wiles is in caretaker charge of Salford (Tess Derry/PA).
Simon Wiles is in caretaker charge of Salford (Tess Derry/PA).

Salford caretaker manager Simon Wiles said his players were “devastated” by the manner of their 3-0 loss at Accrington.

Wiles has overseen successive 3-0 defeats since the sacking of Neil Wood five days ago and the Ammies are now 10 league games without a win.

City were 3-0 down by half-time, with Stanley taking the lead after 14 minutes through a Shaun Whalley volley.

It was two after 33 minutes when Luke Bolton fouled Joe Pritchard in the area and Jack Nolan blasted home the penalty.

Number three arrived after 41 minutes when Lewis Shipley’s cross found Nolan and he buried his finish at the second attempt.

Salford battled in the second half, with top-scorer Matt Smith denied twice by Stanley keeper Joe Walsh.

Wiles said: “We got the response we wanted in the second half, but Accrington had a three-goal lead so, even though there was a response, which was great, they were probably just trying to see it through.

“I am disappointed in the manner of the goals. The lads are devastated, it seems to be everything that can go against you when you are near the bottom of the table does.

“We have to try and take the positives from the second half but make sure we start like that against Forest Green.

“It’s down to us, there is only us in the dressing room who can turn a corner and we have to find a way to stick together and get it right.

“For me, I will prepare for Forest Green until I am told any different.

“I do believe I have seen a change, but it’s tough with the run we are on.”

Stanley are in ninth place in League Two and hope to mount a promotion charge after relegation last season.

Manager John Coleman said: “I am delighted with the win. It was a nice start to 2024, but there is a long way to go, a lot of games to play.

“We know we can play better. There are lots of different ways to win a football match, but today we had to dig in and do the ugly stuff in the second half and we did that quite well.

“The clean sheet was the most rewarding aspect, but I was delighted to get three in front.

“I didn’t feel like we had hit top gear, but the goals came at the right time and the saves came at the right time in the second half as they did get up a head of steam.

“We showed we can stand up and defend.

“They are young lads and we are proud of them, they are a joy to work with, they are honest and they look like they we can go places.”