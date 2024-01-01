Stephen Clemence lauds Gillingham display in win at Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Clemence lauds Gillingham display in win at Colchester

By Press Association
Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence was pleased with his side’s display in the win at Colchester (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Head coach Stephen Clemence was pleased with Gillingham’s performance and result after they won 1-0 at Colchester to record back-to-back wins in League Two.

Scott Malone grabbed the all-important winner in the 54th minute when he collected Dom Jefferies’ pass and escaped Jayden Fevrier’s challenge near the touchline before advancing into the area and planting a deflected shot past Owen Goodman at his near post.

Gillingham had struck the woodwork through Oli Hawkins’ header before half-time and Shad Ogie’s close-range effort hit a post after Malone’s goal but one strike proved enough for the visitors.

Clemence said: “The performance level was really good again. It’s been like that for a number of games now.

“I just felt we had to lift our urgency a touch and I told them that at half-time, even though we had three really good chances in the first half.

“To be fair to them they had a good chance too but at the start of the second half I thought our intensity levels went up again and we really got on top of them.

“Thankfully, we scored when we were on top and there were a number of opportunities where we probably could have won more comfortably.

“I’m really pleased and it gives us something to build on.

“I’m really starting to see a shift and improvement in our play now and we’ve got to keep it going now and keep that consistency and we’re looking forward to the next game.”

Colchester’s defeat was their eighth in their last nine league matches and they were left to rue Joe Taylor’s 14th-minute gilt-edged miss at the far post from Noah Chilvers’ cross.

The result leaves the U’s five points above the League Two relegation zone and boss Matty Etherington said: “We’re on a poor run, what can I say?

“Between both boxes, I thought we more than competed with Gillingham. I thought we defended a lot better but we’re not taking those key moments.

“The quality and decision-making isn’t right and that’s what’s holding us back.

“The game became open, especially at the start of the second half. They had a little spell when they got their goal and I thought our players reacted to the goal well.

“For the remainder of the game, we were the team that was pressing, we’re just lacking the quality.

“(Malone) was crossing the ball and it’s taken a deflection off that and ended up in the back of the net, beating Owen at his near post and that’s the way it’s going at the minute.

“It’s a tough time. I’m getting on with it one foot in front of the other but it’s not easy.”