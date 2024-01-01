Graham Coughlan rages as individual errors cost Newport again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Coughlan rages as individual errors cost Newport again

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan reacted angrily after Newport’s loss (Nick Potts/PA)
Graham Coughlan reacted angrily after Newport’s loss (Nick Potts/PA)

Seething Newport boss Graham Coughlan bemoaned his side’s “individual errors” after a 1-1 draw at Sutton.

Shane McLoughlin fired the Exiles ahead 10 minutes from time, but Tope Fadahunsi secure the strugglers a dramatic 90th-minute draw at Gander Green Lane.

“I thought we were the better team, we should have won and we should be seeing that game through,” admitted a frustrated Coughlan.

“We should have won 1-0. It would have been a good, perfect away performance.

“We should have seen it through, but we made a really horrendous error to concede the goal.

“It’s the story of our season with individual errors and we only come away with a point instead of three.

“It happens at this level, but we are making too many mistakes and too many individual errors to have any type of progress at the football club.

“I’m the manager and I guess it falls on my head to sort that out.

“It’s frustrating. I’m angry and annoyed. Like I say, those individual errors have been there for a long while, if it’s not one it’s another.”

Jason Goodliffe has taken interim charge of Sutton after Matt Gray was sacked last month.

An upturn in form over the festive period has seen the Us drag themselves off the foot of the League Two table.

Goodliffe said: “I thought the start of the game was a bit flat. They seemed to be taking ages to get the ball back into play.

“We hit the bar and another good passage of play. We felt we maybe should have gone in 1-0 up.

“I decided to put another one up top at half-time, and we grew stronger into the game.

“We just missed that cutting edge and then we got hit by a sucker punch out of nothing and you wonder if it’s going to be one of those days.

“Credit to the team because it’s easy to crumble when things go against you. They’ve stuck at it and kept going to get something.

“If we had another five or 10 minutes then we might have won it. We have to be happy with a point in the end.

“It was typical of our season to concede late on. You think you’ve done things right to then concede as we did was disappointing.

“We could easily have folded, but the response was great and we found a way of getting the goal.

“It was great to see Tope celebrate in the corner. He’s a hungry boy and trains really hard. I’m pleased for him.”