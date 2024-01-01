Joe Edwards salutes unlikely Millwall match-winner Shaun Hutchinson

Joe Edwards hailed unlikely match-winner Shaun Hutchinson after the Millwall skipper ended a near three-year scoring drought in stoppage time to sink Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The experienced centre-back went forward for a 92nd-minute corner and, when City failed to clear, sent a sweet left-footed volley beyond the dive of goalkeeper Max O’Leary to clinch a 1-0 win.

It was Hutchinson’s first goal since March 2021, which meant he took a fair bit of stick from celebrating team-mates in the dressing room after the game.

Head coach Edwards said: “The lads are saying sarcastically that it was all part of the game plan to stay level and work the ball on to Shaun’s left foot at the end.

“Fans not at the game looking at the score sheet will probably think he netted with a header. In fact, it was a quality strike with his weaker foot.

“I hope we don’t have to wait as long for his next goal. Because of injury, Shaun hasn’t played as much as he would have liked since I arrived at the club.

“But I never doubted his value. He is a leader by nature and that’s why he is captain.

“Bristol City are one of the Championship teams capable of dominating possession. But we came prepared for that and restricted them to very few chances.”

City head coach Liam Manning said his side should have come away “with at least a point”.

He said: “To concede so late makes the result doubly frustrating, as does the fact that we can play so much better.

“We have had four games in 11 days without being able to change the back four because of injuries, but I don’t want to use tiredness as an excuse.

“If anything, I thought it showed in our mindset, rather than physically. We could have been more positive and in the second half we dropped too deep.

“We weren’t brave enough with our passing at times and didn’t play our normal game. Millwall showed the respect due to us after our recent run and were prepared to sit back.

“I am under no illusion that we are still at the start when it comes to players’ understanding how I want us to play. Because of Christmas, we have still only had three weeks training together since I arrived.”

The game ended in a melee involving numerous players from both teams, but neither coach saw much amiss and referee Tom Nield took no action.

Edwards said: “It looked as though a player got pushed over the advertising boards and it provoked a reaction, but it was nothing serious.”