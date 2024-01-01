Joe Edwards salutes unlikely Millwall match-winner Shaun Hutchinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Joe Edwards salutes unlikely Millwall match-winner Shaun Hutchinson

By Press Association
Millwall boss Joe Edwards celebrates victory (Steven Paston/PA).
Millwall boss Joe Edwards celebrates victory (Steven Paston/PA).

Joe Edwards hailed unlikely match-winner Shaun Hutchinson after the Millwall skipper ended a near three-year scoring drought in stoppage time to sink Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The experienced centre-back went forward for a 92nd-minute corner and, when City failed to clear, sent a sweet left-footed volley beyond the dive of goalkeeper Max O’Leary to clinch a 1-0 win.

It was Hutchinson’s first goal since March 2021, which meant he took a fair bit of stick from celebrating team-mates in the dressing room after the game.

Head coach Edwards said: “The lads are saying sarcastically that it was all part of the game plan to stay level and work the ball on to Shaun’s left foot at the end.

“Fans not at the game looking at the score sheet will probably think he netted with a header. In fact, it was a quality strike with his weaker foot.

“I hope we don’t have to wait as long for his next goal. Because of injury, Shaun hasn’t played as much as he would have liked since I arrived at the club.

“But I never doubted his value. He is a leader by nature and that’s why he is captain.

“Bristol City are one of the Championship teams capable of dominating possession. But we came prepared for that and restricted them to very few chances.”

City head coach Liam Manning said his side should have come away “with at least a point”.

He said: “To concede so late makes the result doubly frustrating, as does the fact that we can play so much better.

“We have had four games in 11 days without being able to change the back four because of injuries, but I don’t want to use tiredness as an excuse.

“If anything, I thought it showed in our mindset, rather than physically. We could have been more positive and in the second half we dropped too deep.

“We weren’t brave enough with our passing at times and didn’t play our normal game. Millwall showed the respect due to us after our recent run and were prepared to sit back.

“I am under no illusion that we are still at the start when it comes to players’ understanding how I want us to play. Because of Christmas, we have still only had three weeks training together since I arrived.”

The game ended in a melee involving numerous players from both teams, but neither coach saw much amiss and referee Tom Nield took no action.

Edwards said: “It looked as though a player got pushed over the advertising boards and it provoked a reaction, but it was nothing serious.”