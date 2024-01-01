Troy Deeney hopes Wimbledon draw can move Forest Green momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Troy Deeney hopes Wimbledon draw can move Forest Green momentum

By Press Association
Troy Deeney felt his team were worthy of a win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Troy Deeney hailed a “dominant” and “imposing” performance after seeing his Forest Green side battle to a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing AFC Wimbledon.

Matty Stevens’ headed opener was cancelled out by Ali Al-Hamadi’s close-range finish in an action-packed first-half.

Rovers’ threat on the counter-attack was notable and Deeney was pleased with his team’s determination to get a point.

“We dominated and physically we were a lot more imposing,” said Deeney. “We were good value for a win but it’s a momentum mover again.

“Fans will be leaving happy feeling like the lads have given everything. Other than the goal which was falling back into old habits – it was too easy on our part.”

Rovers made the perfect start after four minutes when Kyle McAllister drifted an inviting cross for Stevens who glanced into the bottom corner.

AFC Wimbledon levelled soon after when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans found Al-Hamadi who rounded goalkeeper Luke Daniels and finished into the open net.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said: “It’s a good point. It was really tough conditions out there, there probably wasn’t loads of quality but the conditions didn’t help and it was fairly even on the balance of play.

“It’s the worst I’ve known the schedule of fixtures, it’s a bit crazy. I’ve asked a lot of my players as I haven’t made wholesale changes because we’ve been playing well.”

Forest Green have been linked with a move for Sutton’s Harry Smith and Deeney admitted he was a fan of the striker.

“I think he’s a very good player,” he said. “He would offer a completely different skill-set to what we currently have but we have to be respectful that he’s at Sutton now.”