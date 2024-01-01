It will take a lot to stop me – Luke Littler savours semi-final run

Luke Littler says it is going to take something special to stop him becoming the world champion after his amazing Alexandra Palace journey continued.

The 16-year-old has taken the World Championship by storm and became the youngest semi-finalist ever after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter-final.

It was a new year but the same old brilliance from the precocious Littler, who is on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

"I could average 70-80, it's just all about getting over the line." Hear from 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler after he secured his spot in the semi-finals of the 2023/24 World Championship here at Ally Pally!

A semi-final against 2018 winner Rob Cross is next up before a likely meeting with Michael van Gerwen in the final, but he is a genuine contender to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on Wednesday.

He has already proven he is ready to compete on the biggest stage after taking out UK Open winner Andrew Gilding and his hero Raymond van Barneveld on his way to the last eight and he maintained that form against Dolan.

And the teenager believes it is going to “take a lot” to stop his juggernaut.

“It feels unbelievable. I would never have thought I would have got to the semis on my debut year,” he said.

“Brendan was just another opponent in my way and I have brushed him aside and now I am into the semi-final.

“It’s going to take a lot to stop me, based on my performances so far. But it is about whatever Luke Littler turns up.

“I have got the ability to go all the way, if it’s not to be tomorrow night, it’s not to be.

“I know I have got a good chance and I have got a good feeling I could go all the way tomorrow.”

Dolan had beaten former world champions Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson but could not compete with Littler, who finished with an average of 101.93 to thrill his adoring fans inside Ally Pally.

This performance will only heighten Littler’s celebrity status and his exploits have already transcended the world of darts.

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) will be coming under increasing pressure to hand him a place in the forthcoming Premier League.

But Littler is not expecting a call-up to the weekly event that runs from February to May.

“I have seen what the Premier League does, like Monday, Tuesday I’d be playing Pro Tours, Wednesday a Euro Tour qualifier, Premier League on a Thursday, then a Euro event at the weekend,” he said.

“I think the PDC will keep me out of it, it will be brutal like everybody said.

“If I do get picked I do, if I don’t, then I am not expecting it. I didn’t expect to get to the semi-finals, look at other some of the other pros, this is my first major, they deserve it more than me.”

Rob Cross staged a remarkable comeback to reach the last four (Zac Goodwin/PA).

He will meet Cross in the final after the 2018 champion produced one of the most memorable Alexandra Palace comebacks.

Cross looked dead and buried when he was 4-0 down after barely 45 minutes as Chris Dobey played one of the matches of his life.

However, the off-stage break worked wonders for Cross as the former electrician sparked into life.

He reeled off four sets of his own and then took out 130 to seal a famous win but Cross knows he will have to improve if he is to stop the Littler train.

“Everyone loves an underdog story,” he said. “As the public and people looking at the game, everyone loves an underdog story.

“I am not being rude, I am on his side, I love an underdog story.

“It took a bit of pressure off me winning it first time as well.

“He’s fantastic and he deserves all the luck in the world, he is a nice young boy. Tomorrow we play darts, though, and I have to go down to business.”