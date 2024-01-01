Ian Evatt disappointed Bolton could not beat Burton by bigger margin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Evatt disappointed Bolton could not beat Burton by bigger margin

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s Bolton edged Burton on Monday (Tim Goode/PA)
Ian Evatt believed in-form Bolton deserved a more comprehensive win after Wanderers’ fourth victory in 10 days was settled by a Jasper Moon own goal as they claimed a 1-0 League One win over Burton.

The Trotters squandered a plethora of chances to make life more comfortable.

But manager Evatt remained pleased with his team’s latest success to keep the pressure on leaders, Portsmouth.

“The scoreline makes it look as if the game was tighter than it actually was,” he said. “However, as 1-0’s go, that is as dominant as you will see.

“It is frustrating we didn’t add to our tally. It felt like we lacked a bit of zest but that’s understandable after four days in a busy period.

“I know as an ex-player how difficult it is to win these four Christmas games. There won’t be many teams in the whole pyramid who have done that.

“The first half was a bit of a pantomime with the time wasting. But we could have dealt with that a lot better.

“Everyone was frustrated. It was important we kept our head and stayed calm.

“We had a bit of luck with the goal but hard work puts you where luck will find you. I don’t think anyone will argue we didn’t deserve to win.”

Moon turned a clearance by captain John Brayford past goalkeeper Max Crocombe, whose three first-half saves kept his side in contention.

Albion almost snatched a 48th-minute lead through Bez Lubala before Moon’s misfortune, three minutes later.

After Albion’s first defeat in four games, Burton caretaker boss Gary Mills said: “The application of the boys was immense.

“We came with a game plan and we looked organised and structured. It is just a shame we couldn’t come away with at least a point.”

Despite the loss, Mills remained upbeat but insisted he still did not know how long his role would continue.

But he and his staff have been asked to conduct business now the transfer window has opened.

Of turning the temporary job into something more permanent, Mills added: “It is something I have not thought about.

“The chairman has asked us as a staff to organise and structure a team to go out and represent Burton Albion. Hopefully we are doing that.

“And if the opportunity came up, it is something I would think about.”

Regarding any moves for players this month, he said: “It is something we are working on behind the scenes.

“There will be incomings and outgoings and behind the scenes things are moving along nicely. My phone has not stopped ringing.”