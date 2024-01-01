Steven Schumacher ‘really proud’ of 10-man Stoke’s display against Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Schumacher ‘really proud’ of 10-man Stoke’s display against Ipswich

By Press Association
Stoke manager Steven Schumacher was delighted with his side’s display against Ipswich (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stoke boss Steven Schumacher was brimming with pride after his side held promotion-chasing Ipswich to a goalless draw.

The Potters had the better chances, but they had to hold on for dear life after Jordan Thompson was sent off in the second half.

Schumacher took over the reins at the Staffordshire club last month and they are now six unbeaten; but with only one win in the past two months.

“I’m really pleased and proud of the players,” reflected Schumacher. “They put some effort in for the fourth game in a row in 10 days against a tough team.

“I’m really proud of them because we’ve managed to get a result which I felt we deserved.

“We played really well for 20-25 minutes and caused lots of problems. We couldn’t get ourselves in front.

“I felt just before the red card we were back on top, but the red card changed it.

“For 25 minutes, we’ve had to dig deep and fight for a point. Thankfully the lads have done that and I’m really pleased. They deserved it.

“The team spirit is the most pleasing aspect. It shouldn’t be easy to come here and play. We need to make it a tough game and it should be a tough place to play and it should be.

“The atmosphere was brilliant. The fans got behind us when we really needed them for the last five or ten minutes there.

“I’m really pleased, we got a result because we played really well.”

Ipswich remained in the top two despite going a fifth game without a win – their longest such streak in the league since April 2022.

Tractor Boys’ boss Kieran McKenna rued a big chance after his side failed to make the most of the man advantage.

He said: “We would have liked to have won. But I saw a lot of good things in the performance.

“With the schedule it doesn’t make it any easier, but I saw a lot of good things.

“It was a tough start. But after that we controlled the game really well and stayed brave.

“We got into some really good situations, but we were a first touch or half a yard away from getting a goal.

“We weren’t able to quite do enough after they went down to 10 men. It’s an advantage, but in other ways they were open and there was space to attack when they had 11.

“The crowd weren’t necessarily with them, but them the sending off galvanised them around that a little bit.

“They defended their box in numbers, but we weren’t able to do enough at the end of the game.

“That’s a frustration, but as a collective and individually there were a lot of good things.”