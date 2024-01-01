Darrell Clarke ‘angry and frustrated’ at Robins’ lack of cutting edge in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Darrell Clarke ‘angry and frustrated’ at Robins’ lack of cutting edge in defeat

By Press Association
Cheltenham manager Darrell Clarke saw his side beaten at Northampton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Cheltenham manager Darrell Clarke saw his side beaten at Northampton (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Cheltenham boss Darrell Clarke was “angry and frustrated” with his side’s inability to turn pressure into goals after their 1-0 defeat to Northampton.

The Robins have been in good form since Clarke’s arrival and they had the better of the first half at Sixfields without creating any clear-cut chances.

Will Ferry hit the post at the start of the second half and that proved a key moment as Northampton forward Kieron Bowie both won and scored the decisive penalty to keep second-bottom Cheltenham three points away from safety.

“I’m pretty angry and frustrated to be honest,” said Clarke. “We got the ball into the final third on a lot of occasions today but we didn’t produce, whether that was the final pass, the cross or the shot.

“We asked plenty of questions of them but didn’t have the end product, which was frustrating, and then we give them a sloppy penalty, which was even more frustrating.

“I feel angry at the minute but we will go again. There are no complaints over the penalty – Lewis (Freestone) has to learn because he’s done it a couple of times now. You can’t be diving in there.

“It was always going to be a game where an error or a bit of quality made the difference and unfortunately we’ve given them a goal and then we lacked quality at the other end.

“We’re better than that and to be honest I see it as three points dropped, not one, because we got into so many areas of the pitch where we could have hurt them but we fell short.”

Northampton have won seven of their last 10 league games and are up to ninth in League One.

“We had to work hard to get the result today,” said Cobblers boss Jon Brady. “People won’t realise just how heavy the pitch was and how hard Cheltenham worked.

“I labelled them Stevenage 2.0 with how they play and it’s no disrespect to them because Clarkey has got a huge tune out of them and they are one of the most in-form teams in the league.

“They don’t let you get out and they don’t let you breathe and we tried to play but it was just so difficult because they suffocate you so we had to change shape at half-time.

“I thought it worked a lot better with two up front and to win and score the penalty was great. It was a shame that we didn’t finish the game off earlier because we had chances to score more goals.

“But overall, to get nine points from 12 over the Christmas period is a brilliant effort and hats off to the players and it’s put us in a good place in the table.”