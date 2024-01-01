He was shocking – Steve Evans criticises referee as Stevenage lose to Portsmouth

Stevenage boss Steve Evans branded referee Charles Breakspear “shocking” in a rant after his side’s 2-1 defeat at league leaders Portsmouth.

A lively first half saw Pompey take the lead in the 12th minute when Paddy Lane swept home from Alex Robertson’s pass.

Stevenage equalised after 26 minutes when a Jamie Reid cross was headed home by Louis Thompson against his old club.

But Pompey were back in front seven minutes later as Lane’s cross was backheeled into the net by top-scorer Colby Bishop.

Stevenage substitute Nathan Thompson was sent off for a kung-fu style kick on Christian Saydee late on, while Evans’ assistant Paul Raynor was also sent from the touchline.

Evans said: “Pompey were better than us in the first half. I got it a bit wrong technically, but tweaked things at half-time, and thought we were by far the better team in the second half and should have won the game.

“You’re playing against a team with probably a 90 per cent bigger budget than us. It was one-way domination.

“We should have had what was a clear-cut penalty near the end. Even the Pompey fans would agree. It was bewildering not to get it, then their captain avoids what was a certain yellow card.

“The video doesn’t lie and will show the horrendous decisions made by the referee today. He was shocking. The decisions he made in the second half were disgraceful. But I can’t disagree with Nathan being sent off.”

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: “I am very pleased with the result and performance today, especially the second half. I think to come back from conceding as we did in the first half, when not looking likely to at that point, showed character.

“It created a tricky period for us, but we dealt with it well by going in at half-time ahead. We showed a lot of grit and determination in the second half. We were looking more tired than them, but then they had played a game less over the Christmas period.

“The defence stood firm, and Will Norris had very little to do in terms of saves despite a lot of pressure.

“We were determined to start the new year off well, which is what we have done. We needed it. We hadn’t won in three, which enabled the teams behind us to claw their way back a bit. There is still work to do.”