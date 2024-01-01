He was shocking – Steve Evans criticises referee as Stevenage lose to Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
He was shocking – Steve Evans criticises referee as Stevenage lose to Portsmouth

By Press Association
Steve Evans’ Stevenage lost at Portsmouth (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Steve Evans’ Stevenage lost at Portsmouth (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Stevenage boss Steve Evans branded referee Charles Breakspear “shocking” in a rant after his side’s 2-1 defeat at league leaders Portsmouth.

A lively first half saw Pompey take the lead in the 12th minute when Paddy Lane swept home from Alex Robertson’s pass.

Stevenage equalised after 26 minutes when a Jamie Reid cross was headed home by Louis Thompson against his old club.

But Pompey were back in front seven minutes later as Lane’s cross was backheeled into the net by top-scorer Colby Bishop.

Stevenage substitute Nathan Thompson was sent off for a kung-fu style kick on Christian Saydee late on, while Evans’ assistant Paul Raynor was also sent from the touchline.

Evans said: “Pompey were better than us in the first half. I got it a bit wrong technically, but tweaked things at half-time, and thought we were by far the better team in the second half and should have won the game.

“You’re playing against a team with probably a 90 per cent bigger budget than us. It was one-way domination.

“We should have had what was a clear-cut penalty near the end. Even the Pompey fans would agree. It was bewildering not to get it, then their captain avoids what was a certain yellow card.

“The video doesn’t lie and will show the horrendous decisions made by the referee today. He was shocking. The decisions he made in the second half were disgraceful. But I can’t disagree with Nathan being sent off.”

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: “I am very pleased with the result and performance today, especially the second half. I think to come back from conceding as we did in the first half, when not looking likely to at that point, showed character.

“It created a tricky period for us, but we dealt with it well by going in at half-time ahead. We showed a lot of grit and determination in the second half. We were looking more tired than them, but then they had played a game less over the Christmas period.

“The defence stood firm, and Will Norris had very little to do in terms of saves despite a lot of pressure.

“We were determined to start the new year off well, which is what we have done. We needed it. We hadn’t won in three, which enabled the teams behind us to claw their way back a bit. There is still work to do.”