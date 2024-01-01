Mat Sadler praises professionalism as Walsall hit Grimsby for six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mat Sadler praises professionalism as Walsall hit Grimsby for six

By Press Association
Mat Sadler’s Walsall claimed a comprehensive win at Grimsby (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mat Sadler’s Walsall claimed a comprehensive win at Grimsby (Martin Rickett/PA)

Walsall manager Mat Sadler praised the professionalism shown by his rampant side during their 6-1 League Two demolition of Grimsby.

Five goals in a breathless 29-minute spell, either side of half-time, did the damage with the Sadlers picking up a third straight league victory.

A double from Isaac Hutchinson – including one from the penalty spot – helped to settle the scores at Blundell Park to move Walsall up to 11th place.

Douglas James-Taylor, Jack Earing, Priestley Farquharson and Danny Johnson were also on target after Danny Rose had broken the deadlock.

Next up for Walsall is a break from League Two action as they get ready to meet Southampton in the FA Cup third round.

“There was a period where we blew them away,” said Sadler. “We looked like we could score at will at that stage.

“Probably the most important thing for me was coming from a goal behind.

“There were some brilliant performances right across the team. The work they put in was top drawer and they got rewards for their hard work.

“We have got that little break for the cup now. After what we put in for the Wrexham game on Friday night, which was for us an emotional game for lots of reasons, it says everything about them as professionals.

“I thought the performance warranted what we got in the end.”

Rose turned the ball home in the 29th minute, but Walsall hit back just nine minutes later when James-Taylor coasted past Luke Waterfall before smashing an equaliser into the top left-hand corner.

It was advantage Walsall by the 43rd minute, too, as Hutchinson netted with even more to come after the half-time interval.

Quickfire strikes from Earing, who turned sharply in the Grimsby box to finish, and Hutchinson from the penalty spot – after Kamil Conteh felled Earing – made it 4-1 with 35 minutes remaining on the clock.

Farquharson prodded in from a corner in the 67th minute before Johnson rubber-stamped a fifth win in six matches from close-range in added time.

Grimsby manager David Artell added: “Anger is the primary emotion.

“When you watch a game like that, it confirms things that you already know. You need to see it but would prefer it not to happen.

“The crazy thing is that for 35 minutes we were by far the better team. We shot ourselves in the foot not once but twice to go in behind.

“There was little in the game at half-time and we had the majority of that half.

“For us to come and perform as we’ve done (in the second half) is indicative of the season and indicative of the inconsistency, even within games, at the moment.”