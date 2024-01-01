Alan Sheehan wants Swansea management decision this week

Swansea caretaker boss Alan Sheehan called for the process of appointing a full-time manager to be completed this week in the wake of a 1-0 home win over West Brom.

Sheehan was speaking after seeing his side notch a first win over a top-six team in the Championship since February 2022 – and keep a clean-sheet for the first time in 11 games since November 4.

“I’d say we are closer to a decision on the new manager but at the moment I’m just trying to enjoy this victory,” said Sheehan, who has picked up 11 points from his seven games in temporary charge.

“I’ve had conversations this week but like I keep saying, there is a process to go through and I understand there’s obviously a lot of people interested in the job. It needs to be concluded this week, I’d say.”

A goalless first half in torrential rain at the Swansea.com Stadium gave way to a far more dynamic and free-flowing second period. Liam Cullen’s goal ended a purple patch for the home side, although Josh Tymon also hit the post.

“To get back-to-back home wins and to beat a top-six side builds confidence,” added Sheehan.

“What we saw out there was a team fighting for the badge and working hard together in and out of possession.

“We have had a difficult period – Southampton and Coventry away and then West Brom at home. If we had taken all our chances at the start of the second half the game could have been done.

“There were goals that were just one pass or touch away and we also hit the post. We need to get better at beating the press, although it is a really positive day.”

Defeat on New Year’s Day ruined the festive record of Carlos Corberan’s Baggies, who came into the game on the back of 1-0 home wins over Norwich and Leeds.

“We are disappointed in the result but it is no big disappointment other than that,” said Corberan. “I saw the team compete in the way we have to compete.

“We were better than them in the second half of the first half but then they found a way to compete with their set pieces in the first half of the second half.

“We were better in the second part of the second half but couldn’t score. We had two good chances to score in the first half, of which (Brandon) Thomas-Asante’s was the biggest.”