Luke Littler hinted he would take sporting world by storm at three years old

By Press Association
Luke Littler is just now two wins away from producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler gave a big hint that he was going to take the sporting world by storm when he was just three years old.

The 16-year-old from Warrington has enjoyed an historic run to the semi-final of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace, becoming the youngest player to ever do so.

Nicknamed ‘The Nuke’, he is just now two wins away from producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

He has always been a star in the making as videos have emerged of him throwing darts as a toddler and imitating Raymond Van Barneveld’s famous celebration after he won his 2007 world title.

Littler was not born until 20 days after that famous match with Phil Taylor at the Circus Tavern, so few would have expected him to beat the Dutchman on his way to the last four in this year’s tournament.

But the way he demolished his hero in the last-16 tie showed that his breakthrough is no fluke.

He qualified for the tournament by winning the World Youth Championship in November after a prolific year on the Development Tour and that was another big sign that he was destined for the top.

In his early years he loved playing football and is an ardent supporter of Manchester United, but when his dad Anthony recognised his talent at the oche, he told his son to give up football as a nine-year-old and the rest is history.

It is difficult to imagine Littler – who also likes rugby league, supporting local club Warrington – going back to the typical 16-year-old that he was before the tournament started.

He enjoyed playing on his Xbox, FaceTiming friends and eating kebabs, but a different world will await him after his exploits in north London, whatever happens in the next 48 hours.

Luke Littler walks out to play Brendan Dolan (not pictured)
Luke Littler has had pictures and exchanged messages with a host of top Premier League footballers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He has earned celebrity status and his exploits have already transcended the world of darts.

He has had pictures and exchanged messages with a host of top Premier League footballers, while the media have taken a keen interest in him and what type of kebabs he likes to eat.

Having secured a £100,000 pay check and a PDC tour card for the next two years, it is clear that Littler will now be eating at the top table of darts.