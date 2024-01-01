Sheffield Wednesday’s upturn in form continues with victory over 10-man Hull

Sheffield Wednesday’s upturn in form continued as they recorded a 3-1 Championship victory over 10-man Hull at Hillsborough on New Year’s Day.

Three second-half goals from Marvin Johnson, Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass saw the Owls past their Yorkshire rivals, who had Tyler Morton dismissed in the first half.

The result sees the Owls move up to 22nd and three points from safety, whilst the Tigers slip to seventh in the table.

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl made two changes to the team that beat Preston 1-0 at Deepdale, with Liam Palmer and Windass coming in.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior also made two switches to the side that won 3-2 at home to Blackburn, with Sean McLoughlin and Jason Lokilo joining the starting XI.

In the first chances of the game, Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan had a go from range but his effort went comfortably wide.

Next, Johnson’s terrific cross from a short corner was headed narrowly wide by Michael Ihiekwe.

The home side’s pressure continued as Bannan’s corner found the head of Windass but goalkeeper Matt Ingram saved well.

It was an action-packed first half and it was only some brilliant last-ditch defending from both sides that stopped the opener from going in.

The contest became a much tougher one for the away side when they were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute after Morton was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Gassama.

Striker Bailey Cadamarteri blazed a shot over the crossbar in Wednesday’s last chance of the half.

The Owls made a lightning quick start to the second half and took the lead in the 49th minute. Johnson crashed the ball into the roof of the net to get his second as in many matches.

Wednesday doubled their advantage with a Gassama wonder goal, 55 minutes in. The youngster cut in from the left before curling a beautiful effort from range past goalkeeper Ingram.

Substitute Ashley Fletcher’s header went just over the crossbar as his search for a first goal in Wednesday colours continued.

Windass added a third in the 72nd minute with a superb half-volley from the edge of the box which arrowed into the bottom corner and put the game beyond any doubt.

The Tigers pulled one back in the 76th minute when Ihiekwe was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and substitute Scott Twine stepped up to convert the penalty.