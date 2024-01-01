Sheffield Wednesday’s upturn in form continues with victory over 10-man Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield Wednesday’s upturn in form continues with victory over 10-man Hull

By Press Association
Josh Windass (left) was on target with Sheffield Wednesday’s third goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Josh Windass (left) was on target with Sheffield Wednesday’s third goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday’s upturn in form continued as they recorded a 3-1 Championship victory over 10-man Hull at Hillsborough on New Year’s Day.

Three second-half goals from Marvin Johnson, Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass saw the Owls past their Yorkshire rivals, who had Tyler Morton dismissed in the first half.

The result sees the Owls move up to 22nd and three points from safety, whilst the Tigers slip to seventh in the table.

Wednesday manager Danny Rohl made two changes to the team that beat Preston 1-0 at Deepdale, with Liam Palmer and Windass coming in.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior also made two switches to the side that won 3-2 at home to Blackburn, with Sean McLoughlin and Jason Lokilo joining the starting XI.

In the first chances of the game, Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan had a go from range but his effort went comfortably wide.

Next, Johnson’s terrific cross from a short corner was headed narrowly wide by Michael Ihiekwe.

The home side’s pressure continued as Bannan’s corner found the head of Windass but goalkeeper Matt Ingram saved well.

It was an action-packed first half and it was only some brilliant last-ditch defending from both sides that stopped the opener from going in.

The contest became a much tougher one for the away side when they were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute after Morton was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Gassama.

Striker Bailey Cadamarteri blazed a shot over the crossbar in Wednesday’s last chance of the half.

The Owls made a lightning quick start to the second half and took the lead in the 49th minute. Johnson crashed the ball into the roof of the net to get his second as in many matches.

Wednesday doubled their advantage with a Gassama wonder goal, 55 minutes in. The youngster cut in from the left before curling a beautiful effort from range past goalkeeper Ingram.

Substitute Ashley Fletcher’s header went just over the crossbar as his search for a first goal in Wednesday colours continued.

Windass added a third in the 72nd minute with a superb half-volley from the edge of the box which arrowed into the bottom corner and put the game beyond any doubt.

The Tigers pulled one back in the 76th minute when Ihiekwe was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and substitute Scott Twine stepped up to convert the penalty.