Football rumours: PSG and Newcastle leading chase for Kalvin Phillips

What the papers say

Paris St Germain and Newcastle are believed to be leading the chase for Kalvin Phillips. According to The Telegraph, the Manchester City midfielder is likely to leave the club this month in search of regular football, having made just two starts for City since his £45million move from Leeds 18 months ago.

Burnley’s Manuel Benson (Will Matthews/PA)

The Hull Daily Mail reports Burnley winger Manuel Benson has entered talks with Hull City. The paper says the development comes after the two sides verbally agreed on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Manchester City are reportedly among a wealth of teams interested in 18-year-old Lille defender Leny Yoro. Le 10 Sport, via the Manchester Evening News, says Liverpool and Paris St Germain are also tracking Yoro, but Lille are unlikely to entertain any offers under £78m.

And the Liverpool Echo reports Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, but are not expected to make a move this month.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL: Arsenal are advancing to final stages of negotiations for Takehiro Tomiyasu’s new long term contract with salary rise. It’s getting closer. 🇯🇵 Understand Tomiyasu will not leave Arsenal in January. He’s 100% part of #AFC plans despite links with Italian clubs move. pic.twitter.com/HC9zAszyRA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2024

Non-league sensation Fletcher Holman lands dream Premier League transfer from sixth tier Eastbourne Borough https://t.co/yyZrk8x0Zxhttps://t.co/yyZrk8x0Zx — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 1, 2024

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris St Germain (David Davies/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Le Parisian says Real Madrid and Liverpool both want the Paris St Germain striker, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Joshua Kimmich: Manchester United and Liverpool are the frontrunners to nab the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to AS.