Home Sport

Football rumours: PSG and Newcastle leading chase for Kalvin Phillips

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (Richard Sellers/PA)

What the papers say

Paris St Germain and Newcastle are believed to be leading the chase for Kalvin Phillips. According to The Telegraph, the Manchester City midfielder is likely to leave the club this month in search of regular football, having made just two starts for City since his £45million move from Leeds 18 months ago.

Burnley v Queens Park Rangers – Sky Bet Championship – Turf Moor
Burnley’s Manuel Benson (Will Matthews/PA)

The Hull Daily Mail reports Burnley winger Manuel Benson has entered talks with Hull City. The paper says the development comes after the two sides verbally agreed on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Manchester City are reportedly among a wealth of teams interested in 18-year-old Lille defender Leny Yoro. Le 10 Sport, via the Manchester Evening News, says Liverpool and Paris St Germain are also tracking Yoro, but Lille are unlikely to entertain any offers under £78m.

And the Liverpool Echo reports Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, but are not expected to make a move this month.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paris Saint-Germain v AC Milan – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Parc des Princes
Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris St Germain (David Davies/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Le Parisian says Real Madrid and Liverpool both want the Paris St Germain striker, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Joshua Kimmich: Manchester United and Liverpool are the frontrunners to nab the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to AS.