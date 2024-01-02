David Moyes enjoys ‘best year’ as manager but yet to agree new West Ham contract

David Moyes may have had the best year of his managerial career but he has yet to agree a new contract at West Ham.

Moyes led the Hammers to a first trophy in 43 years in June when they won the Europa Conference League, and they ended 2023 lying sixth in the Premier League.

“If I look back on things to win a trophy would mean that I would say ‘yes’, it would have to be my best year,” said the former Everton and Manchester United boss.

“To win a trophy in 2023… you have to say it was difficult for the first part of last season, we couldn’t get a result, we didn’t start well, we had a few new players coming in.

“But once we got to the World Cup, that was my thing. I think we improved in the second half of the season. Somebody said to me it’s been my best start to a season, but I think probably the second half of last season was my best finish because of winning the trophy.”

The Hammers hierarchy are understood to be about to open talks with Moyes about a new contract, with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Asked whether the uncertainty surrounding his future could affect West Ham’s ability to sign players in January, the 60-year-old Scot added: “Yes, of course.

“But I also hope players will also talk about a guy who has managed over 1000 games, and I’m comfortable with it.

“I can go and discuss it tomorrow because I’ve got a great relationship with the board so I can do it at the right time, and there seems to be more talk from other people whereas we’re quite cool about it.”

Moyes will check on the fitness of centre-halves Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd and midfielder Lucas Paqueta ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Brighton.

Zouma and Aguerd missed Thursday’s 2-0 win at Arsenal while Paqueta limped off with a calf problem.