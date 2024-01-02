Referee Russ Bray proud of ‘voice of darts’ tag ahead of his last world final

Referee Russ Bray is proud of his tag as the ‘voice of darts’ as he gets ready to call his last World Championship final on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old has become one of the most imitated people in sport due to the trademark way he bellows ‘180’ every time a player hits a maximum in his gruff and booming voice, while his ‘game on’ to mark the start of play is also instantly recognisable.

He will take charge of his 28th and last final on Wednesday night before heading into semi-retirement, also taking up a role as an ambassador for the Professional Darts Corporation.

And he could be calling a momentous occasion if teenage sensation Luke Littler can continue his bid to become the youngest-ever world champion on Tuesday night.

Bray, who became a referee in 1996, has been a central figure in the sport as it has catapulted into the mainstream over the last 15 years.

He cannot walk down the street without someone shouting one of his catchphrases at him, but embraces the attention.

“It is a lovely feeling that people put a tag on you like the ‘voice of darts’,” he told the PA news agency.

“I have been very, very lucky because my voice has been so different so it makes it obvious.

“People walk down the street and shout ‘game on’ or ‘180’ and it’s lovely.

“It’s good, for someone to do that means they are recognising what you do and I take it as a compliment.

“My calls part of the game. Every referee says game on and every referee says 180. It’s just that mine has been recognised by everyone.

“You try to make a game as exciting as you can. My calls are all natural, nobody told me to do it like that, I just wanted to be different.

“It is a spectacle and to be part of that is very important.”

Bray has been standing beside the oche for many of the most memorable moments over the last 25 years and he has seen the sport change from a pub game watched by enthusiasts into a global phenomenon.

The 66-year-old started refereeing in 1996 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He refereed the famous World Championship final between Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld in 2007 and lists it as his personal highlight.

“The Barney-Taylor final at the Circus Tavern, it was the last one there,” he remembers.

“It went to a sudden-death leg and Raymond hitting the bull, then Phil hits a 180 and Raymond follows with a 180 and takes out tops. That was very, very special.

“When I started you had one winner and that was Phil, he was the one who dominated for so many years.

“You come to this tournament here and there could be several winners.

“Now you could have a dozen winners that could take the title. In those days you only had one, so that is what makes it so good.

“I am going to finish at the very top, there is nothing bigger than calling the final of the World Championship on the Ally Pally stage, to finish there will be pretty nice.”