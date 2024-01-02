Pape Sarr set to sign new contract tying him to Tottenham until 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pape Sarr set to sign new contract tying him to Tottenham until 2030

By Press Association
Pape Sarr has become an important player for Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham midfielder Pape Sarr is poised to extend his contract with the club until 2030, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old Senegal international has made 33 appearances for Spurs in all competitions since signing from French club Metz in 2021.

He claimed his second goal for the Premier League side during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth before leaving the field in tears due to a hamstring problem.

Pape Sarr, left, was distraught after suffering injury in Spurs' win over Bournemouth
That injury had cast doubt on his participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, which Senegal begin against Gambia on January 15, but following the match Sarr expressed a confidence that he will be fine to compete in the tournament.

After completing his transfer to north London in the summer of 2021, Sarr was initially loaned back to Metz for the following campaign.

He has excelled this term and established himself as one of Ange Postecoglou’s key men, starting 16 of Tottenham’s 20 top-flight league games to date.

His maiden goal in English football came in Spurs’ 2-0 victory over Manchester United in August.