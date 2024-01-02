Sergio Reguilon returning to Tottenham as Manchester United cut short loan deal

Sergio Reguilon will return to Tottenham after Manchester United exercised a break clause in his loan deal.

The 27-year-old Spanish left-back made 12 appearances for United after joining in September following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

But the PA news agency understands United have now chosen to cut short the deal with Shaw having returned to action, although he is currently out with a slight injury, and Malacia also nearing a comeback.

Luke Shaw’s return to action has left Sergio Reguilon with fewer opportunities at United (Richard Sellers/PA)

It is understood United included the break clause in the original deal as it was always seen as a strong possibility that Reguilon would return to London during this window.

With United having been eliminated from European competition and the Carabao Cup, it was felt there would be fewer opportunities for Reguilon to feature in the second half of the season.

He has only played for United so far this season, so could play for another club if he left Spurs during the January window.

Tottenham are looking to strengthen their defence and PA understands they have stepped up their pursuit of a new centre-back by opening talks with Genoa over the signing of Radu Dragusin.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has been in need of reinforcements, especially defensively with Micky Van de Ven absent since November and Cristian Romero now sidelined until February with a hamstring injury.

Genoa’s Radu Dragusin is a target for Tottenham (Tano Pecoraro/AP)

Postecoglou has repeatedly made clear his desire for any January recruits to arrive during the early part of the transfer window and could get his wish with talks progressing well with Genoa.

Romania international Dragusin, 21, has established himself as a regular in Serie A during the past two seasons at Genoa after he initially came through Juventus’ academy.

If Dragusin was to arrive, it could open the door for Eric Dier to depart during the January transfer window with the versatile 29-year-old now into the final six months of his deal and the club willing to listen to offers.

Midfielder Pape Sarr, meanwhile, is poised to extend his contract with the club until 2030, PA understands.

The 21-year-old Senegal international has made 33 appearances for Spurs in all competitions since signing from French club Metz in 2021.

Pape Sarr, left, was distraught after suffering injury in Spurs’ win over Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve (John Walton/PA)

He claimed his second goal for the Premier League side during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth before leaving the field in tears due to a hamstring problem.

That injury had cast doubt on his participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, which Senegal begin against Gambia on January 15, but following the match Sarr expressed a confidence that he would be fine to compete in the tournament.

After completing his transfer to north London, Sarr was initially loaned back to Metz for the 2021-22 campaign, but he has excelled this term and established himself as one of Postecoglou’s key men, starting 16 of Tottenham’s 20 top-flight league games to date.

His maiden goal in English football came in Spurs’ 2-0 victory over Manchester United in August.