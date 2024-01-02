Sir Jim Ratcliffe holds first meetings at Man Utd since buying stake in club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe holds first meetings at Man Utd since buying stake in club

By Press Association
Sir Jim Ratcliffe held meetings at Old Trafford on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe held meetings at Old Trafford on Tuesday in his first visit to the home of Manchester United since the billionaire’s deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club was announced on Christmas Eve.

Ratcliffe was joined by INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford and executive Jean-Claude Blanc, who are both due to join United’s football board once Ratcliffe’s investment has been ratified by the Premier League.

Further meetings are due to take place at both Old Trafford and the club’s Carrington training ground during the ratification process, which is expected to take several weeks.

INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, centre, also attended the meetings (Martin Rickett/PA)

Under the terms of Ratcliffe’s £1.2billion deal to purchase a stake in the club from the Glazer family, his INEOS group will take responsibility for United’s footballing operations, and the meetings are intended to help his team get to know the club and to inform planning.

Former British Cycling boss Brailsford was in the stands for United’s come-from-behind home win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

United’s next match is the FA Cup tie away to League One Wigan on Monday evening.