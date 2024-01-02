Airdrie claim successive league victories after seeing off Inverness

Airdrie earned back-to-back cinch Championship victories with a 2-0 win against Inverness.

The hosts went close in the early stages when Charlie Telfer’s free-kick flew past a post and Mason Hancock had a low effort saved by Mark Ridgers.

The Inverness goalkeeper was called into action again to deny Gabby McGill from a corner and the hosts had another chance 10 minutes into the second half when Rhys McCabe’s curling effort went wide.

Airdrie eventually broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Nikolay Todorov headed home from a corner to send them in front and Inverness had a chance to equalise in the 82nd minute when Cameron Harper’s shot was blocked by Callum Fordyce.

Fordyce then wrapped up the win three minutes later, heading home from Telfer’s free-kick for Airdrie to move fourth in the table.