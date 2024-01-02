Championship leaders Raith beat Dunfermline thanks to Daniel O’Reilly double

Daniel O’Reilly scored twice as Raith Rovers stayed clear at the top of the Scottish Championship with a 2-1 derby victory away to Dunfermline.

When Dunfermline failed to clear Josh Mullin’s cross, O’Reilly fired the visitors in front with 11 minutes gone, but Ben Summers brought Dunfermline level with a superb solo goal, his first at senior level, seven minutes before half-time.

Six minutes into the second half, O’Reilly headed home from a corner and this time the hosts could not find a response.

The win keeps Rovers three points clear of Dundee United at the top of the table.