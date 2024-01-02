Barry Robson impressed with Aberdeen’s performance at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson impressed with Aberdeen’s performance at Ross County

By Press Association
Barry Robson’s side picked up a vital three points in Dingwall (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson believes that Aberdeen looked like a “proper team” again in their 3-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County.

Jamie McGrath’s first-half double was added to by Bojan Miovski late in the day, with the Dons in control for the vast majority of the match in Dingwall.

Robson’s side moved up to eighth in the table, four points above second-bottom County.

He said: “The boys played well, and from start to finish we looked really at it.

“We looked like a proper team, and I was really pleased for the players because it has been a long first half of the season being on our travels.

“It has worked for us at times when we’ve changed shape during games. I don’t know if people have seen, but we’ve tried to do that within games, so we started with it and it seemed to work.

“We thought that system might work against Ross County today, and it did. When we’ve been at our best, no matter what system we’ve played, it has been when we’ve pressed well and moved the ball quickly, and I think that’s what we did today.”

County boss Derek Adams admitted that Aberdeen deserved their win.

He was frustrated at the lack of goalmouth action County were able to generate, saying that despite approaching the game in the same sort of fashion they went into against Hearts at Tynecastle last weekend, they did not test Kelle Roos nearly enough.

“Aberdeen were better than us today,” Adams said.

“They scored their goals, and it was probably our fault because we didn’t defend well enough.

“Over the afternoon we didn’t create enough openings to score, and we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough, so over the afternoon Aberdeen deserved the three points.

“It wasn’t tactics, we just made errors. Looking at the goals, quite clearly you’ll see that the goals we gave away were poor goals.

“When you do that, there’s nothing you can do tactically other than put 10 behind the ball. When they go 2-0 up, it gives them a good footing in the game, and they were composed on the ball.

“We gave away a goal that we shouldn’t have, and that gave Aberdeen confidence. They have really good players in their side, and they punished us after that.”