Steven Naismith hails battling Hearts after win on ‘rubbish’ Livingston pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith hails battling Hearts after win on ‘rubbish’ Livingston pitch

By Press Association
Steven Naismith was pleased at how Hearts dealt with the plastic pitch (Jane Barlow/PA)
Steven Naismith was pleased at how Hearts dealt with the plastic pitch (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steven Naismith praised in-form Hearts for overcoming a “rubbish” pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena to tighten their grip on third place in the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 away win over Livingston.

The Jambos boss was braced for a scrap on the Lions’ artificial surface, and he was encouraged to see his team come out on the right side of it after second-half goals from Kenneth Vargas and top scorer Lawrence Shankland – who saw a penalty saved by Jack Hamilton at 0-0 – secured an eighth win in 11 cinch Premiership matches.

The victory took Hearts five points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock with a game in hand heading into the winter break.

“The pitch was rubbish, so I’m really pleased with the performance,” said Hearts boss Naismith. “It’s not a pitch you’re going to get any good football on so it becomes a battle.

“First half they got the better of the fight, they were picking up second balls. But second half we were much better at that and we had bits of quality.

“When we made our runs at the right times and played the right passes, we created chances.

“We got ahead, managed it well. We even had the setback of the penalty. I’ve played in Hearts teams that crumble at that point, so it was a big improvement.

“Overall this end to the year has been brilliant for us.”

Livingston – who pulled one back through an Andrew Shinnie penalty – go into the break six points adrift at the foot of the table after a 13th game in a row without victory.

Boss David Martindale felt Hearts forward Shankland, who scored his 18th goal of the season, was “the difference in the game”.

“He must be worth four or five million pound,” said the Lions boss. “We actually had some very good moments to win the game. There were a lot of positives bar the result.

“I felt it was a bit more of what I want from a Livingston team.

“But the top end of the park was the difference and Hearts have got a match-winner in their team.

“I know he misses the pen but the outside-of-the-foot finish for the second goal is fantastic.

“Our marking is diabolical, terrible. But that’s probably the difference: Lawrence Shankland.

“I look at him and compare him and he’s completely different from (Celtic striker) Kyogo but he’s slightly like (former Rangers forward Alfredo) Morelos.

“Lawrence has more in his overall game and a better mentality. When Morelos was at his prime, it’s a tough one but I’m probably taking Lawrence

“18 goals in all competitions, half-way through a season, is incredible numbers.

“It’s not just against us either, he’s scoring all types of different finishes against everyone.”