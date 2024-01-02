Omelettes and pizza power Luke Littler to World Championship final

Teenage star Luke Littler revealed a diet of cheese and ham omelettes and pizza has been behind his incredible journey to the World Championship final.

The 16-year-old has set the Alexandra Palace alight over the last fortnight and is the youngest ever player to reach the decider of the premier darts tournament after demolishing Rob Cross in the semi-final.

He is now on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, which would rival Emma Raducanu’s US Open win in 2021.

INTO THE FINAL 🔥 A scintillating performance from Luke Littler once again! 106.05 average16x 180s47% doubles The 16-year-old's dream run is now one away from the title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EzujWOiUn6 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2024

It is unlikely Raducanu had pizza before every match of her New York fairytale but it is working for Littler, whose love of kebabs has also been a theme of his run to the final.

“I’ll keep doing what I have been doing, I don’t wake up until 12, in the morning go for my ham and cheese omelette, come here and have my pizza, and then go on the practice board,” he said.

“It is what I have been doing every day – if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.”

Littler has already proved he is the real deal but produced his biggest statement yet as he downed eighth seed Cross 6-2 in stunning fashion.

He bombarded the treble-20 for 16 180s, produced three 130-plus checkouts and averaged 106.05 in a nerveless performance.

Littler produced a stunning performance to beat Cross (Zac Goodwin/PA)

‘The Nuke’ is trying to emulate 2018 champion Cross by lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy on debut and few would bet against him as his juggernaut looks impossible to stop – Luke Humphries the man facing that task on Wednesday.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy to think I am in the World Championship final,” Littler said. “I was happy winning one game, but I could go all the way.

“I haven’t got the words. It’s crazy. I have just settled on that stage.

“It has not even sunk in yet. I have surprised myself.

“I have just got to stay focused and be Luke Littler. I have got to be mature and be myself.

“It would be unbelievable if I won it, I only wanted to win one match.”

He has earned celebrity status and his exploits have transcended the world of darts, already appealing to a younger generation of fans, with broadcaster Sky Sports reporting they had an 18.5 per cent share of all under-35 viewing in the UK for his New Year’s Day quarter-final win over Brendan Dolan.

Littler, who revealed he received pre-match messages from footballers Luke Shaw and Rio Ferdinand, only qualified for the tournament by winning the World Youth Championship in November and his fairytale run has put the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) under pressure to hand him a place in the forthcoming Premier League.

There is more immediate work to do, though, as his attention turns to Wednesday’s showpiece, where he will meet new world number one Humphries.

‘Cool Hand’ delivered one of the best ever performances at Alexandra Palace as he whitewashed Michael van Gerwen’s conqueror Scott Williams.

Luke Humphries is the new world number one (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 28-year-old came into the event as favourite after winning three of the last four major tournaments and lived up to the billing as he averaged 108.74, threw 13 180s and took out six 100-plus finishes, including the ‘big fish’ 170.

His victory saw him climb above Van Gerwen and Michael Smith to the top of the rankings.

He said: “It feels amazing, I would never have imagined myself to be world number one and I did it in style, I was really pleased with the performance.

“I have always said world number one can last a number of months, world champion is forever.”