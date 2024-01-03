Football rumours: Chelsea set £30million for Ian Maatsen as Dortmund circle

What the papers say

German team Borussia Dortmund have begun talks with Chelsea’s 21-year-old defender Ian Maatsen, the Standard reports, but Chelsea are not budging on their £30million asking fee. He has played 12 games for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

French club Lyon are interested in 26-year-old Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, who is on loan at Everton, the Daily Mail says.

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (Martin Rickett, PA)

The i says Newcastle do not want to be too reactive in the January summer window which could put their bid for Kalvin Phillips in doubt, while Crystal Palace are also interested in the 28-year-old.

Social media round-up

🚨🟡⚫️ More on Jadon Sancho: he’s keen on Borussia Dortmund return as he considers this option as ideal to find his best form again. Borussia Dortmund and Man United are now in negotiations over loan fee and salary coverage. Deal on. Green light from Jadon, waiting for United. pic.twitter.com/dYqcPlEdNY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

Aston Villa are poised to rival Fiorentina for Hellas Verona winger Cyril Ngonge, according to reports. 💫👀 #AVFC https://t.co/ac3spFNhLJ — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) January 2, 2024

Players to watch

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran (Steven Paston, PA)

Jhon Duran: The 20-year-old Aston Villa striker is attracting interest from Italian giants AC Milan, Sky Sports says.

Conor Gallagher: Tottenham are interested in Chelsea’s 23-year-old midfielder but are not expected to meet the Blues’ £60million request, according to Football Transfers.