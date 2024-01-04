Luke Littler wants to inspire youngsters after stunning World Championship debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler wants to inspire youngsters after stunning World Championship debut

By Press Association
Luke Littler in action against Luke Humphries (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler in action against Luke Humphries (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luke Littler wants to inspire fellow youngsters to play darts after his historic World Championship campaign.

The 16-year-old debutant has taken the sport by storm by reaching the final at Alexandra Palace, where he was beaten by world number one Luke Humphries on Wednesday night.

He was one win away from becoming darts’ youngest champion and earning sporting immortality but went down 7-4 in the final.

His performances over the last fortnight have earned him celebrity status and have transcended the world of darts as everyone has wanted a piece of the teenager from Warrington.

And Littler, who left school with just one GCSE in the summer to concentrate on his darts, wants to be an inspiration to other kids.

“I have caught a load of people’s attention,” he said. “It is just unbelievable, I hope I have caught lots of young people’s minds to get on a board and just try it out.

“If they don’t like it that’s fine but I’d advise them to give it a go because it is a good sport and once you get into it you’ll always love it.

“If you love the darts why don’t you get on the board and try and be like me or one of the other top professionals.”

Life has changed forever for Littler, who pocketed a £200,000 prize for finishing second and has got even more earning power owing to his celebrity status.

Luke Littler in action against Luke Humphries during the final of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace
Luke Littler in action against Luke Humphries during the final of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I have just got to be myself and be the Luke Littler I have been here for the last three to four weeks,” he added.

“It has changed me a lot, I have broke into the top 32, I have got a bit of money now, which is going to help.

“Getting into the top 32 will definitely help me qualify for pretty much every event in the year.

“It’s a losing start to the year, but it is also a good start to the year. I will take the positives.”

Luke Humphries celebrates winning the World Darts Championship
Newly-crowned world champion Luke Humphries believes Littler deserves a shot at the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The line-up for the Premier League is released on Thursday and Humphries believes Littler deserves to be included.

“Luke Littler is an unbelievable talent, he has an incredibly mature head on young shoulders,” the newly-crowned world champion told TalkSPORT.

“If he is in the Premier League that will be amazing as it will change his life. I believe it is probably for the good if he does (play in the Premier League). He deseves to be in this Premier League.

“If you are going to be overawed in anything it would be a world final so I don’t think he would be overawed by the Premier League.”