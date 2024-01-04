Luke Littler given Premier League place after remarkable World Championship run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler given Premier League place after remarkable World Championship run

By Press Association
Luke Littler has been given a place in the Premier League (James Manning/PA)
Teenager Luke Littler’s reward for his remarkable run to the World Championship final is a place in the Premier League.

The 16-year-old finished runner-up to world number one Luke Humphries at Alexandra Palace and his extraordinary run ensured record viewing figures for broadcasters Sky.

That put pressure on the Professional Darts Corporation to include Littler, who turns 17 later this month, even though he has not won a major title and as a result the Warrington youngster has been fast-tracked to become the youngest player in Premier League history.

“It’s unbelievable. No more development tour. This is it. Playing in the Premier League and comfortably in the (world’s top) 32,” Littler told Sky Sports News.

“As soon as I came off the stage, did the media and saw the family my manager pulled me aside and said ‘Do you want to do it?’ I said, ‘Let’s do it, it might not happen again’.

“I’ll probably have to take a break maybe from a few ProTours but I knew what was coming as soon as I said yes to the Premier League.

“This is just going to be an incredible experience.”

After being controversially omitted from the Premier League last year, new world champion Humphries was included this time around.

The 28-year-old believes it was ultimately the correct decision for him but believes Littler has to seize the opportunity he has been given.

“Luke did make the right decision. He’s a top talent in darts now and these are the sort of things you want to be playing in. How talented he is already he will grow to even greater heights,” said Humphries.

“It was a hard thing (being left out) to take for me but in the best way. The call we had was, ‘Prove us wrong and prove that we maybe should have put you in’ and I did that just about.

“I think they made the right decision because it allowed me to go on and have no scars in the Premier League. It may have been too early for me.

“I’m more well-equipped than ever so what better way to play in it than when you are world champion?”

However, 16-time world world champion Phil Taylor thought it would have been in Littler’s best interests to be kept out of the limelight for while.

“If I was Luke’s manager I’d probably shy him away this year and do it next year,” he told talkSPORT before the announcement was made.

Humphries, defending champion Michael van Gerwen, last year’s world champion Michael Smith and two-time world champion Peter Wright all automatically qualified via the PDC Order of Merit.

Former world No 1 Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall are also included, along with former world champion Rob Cross.