Football rumours: Mary Earps could leave Manchester United for Paris St Germain

What the papers say

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, 30, could be heading to France, according to the Evening Standard. Paris St Germain have emerged a favourites to sign the BBC Sports Personality of the Year when her contract runs out in the summer.

Derby County’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (left) and Peterborough’s Ronnie Edwards battle for the ball (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Crystal Palace are closing in on signing Peterborough’s Ronnie Edwards, 20. The Evening Standard says the Premier League club is working on a deal for the England Under-20 defender.

Arsenal are looking to add Jorrel Hato, 17, from Ajax to their squad, reports the Telegraph. The Gunners are preparing a bid for the Netherlands defender.

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, 39, could be heading back home to Brazil in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror. He is expected to be offered a return to Fluminense.

Social media round-up

🟡⚫️ Jadon Sancho’s travel to Marbella to join BVB camp is being prepared — as final details are being discussed with Man United. It’s about final steps of the negotiation but fee will be around €4m between loan & salary coverage. Sancho, waiting for green light to travel ✈️ pic.twitter.com/cKngkGk6i4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2024

Roberto Firmino ‘lined up for stunning Premier League transfer’ after disastrous Saudi movehttps://t.co/1iDMskykgFhttps://t.co/1iDMskykgF — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 4, 2024

Players to watch

Villarreal’s Ben Brereton Diaz (PA)

Ben Brereton Diaz: The Chile striker, 24, is wanted by Sheffield United, six months after leaving Blackburn for Villareal, according to the Sun.

Amadou Onana: Arsenal have approached Everton about the 22-year-old Belgium midfielder, reports Teamtalk.