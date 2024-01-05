Everton appeal against Dominic Calvert-Lewin dismissal

Everton will appeal against the controversial red card given to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Thursday’s FA Cup third-round draw with Crystal Palace.

The striker faces a three-match ban having been dismissed for a sliding challenge on Nathaniel Clyne following a VAR review during the second half of the 0-0 stalemate.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially did not even give a free-kick but was sent to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and decided the contact was enough to dismiss Calvert-Lewin.

The decision was widely criticised and a Toffees statement read: “Everton Football Club has today notified the FA of its decision to appeal the red card issued to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in our FA Cup third round fixture at Crystal Palace on Thursday evening.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche said he remained a fan of VAR but that the system was “beginning to test my patience”.

“I look at the obvious offsides, which I think is fair, that should be there,” said Dyche. “Some of the others I’m going, ‘Well, what’s got a chance now of being let play and what’s got a chance of being called’, but we don’t actually know.”

If the decision is not overturned, Calvert-Lewin faces missing the third-round replay as well as Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Fulham.