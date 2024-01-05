Everton to appeal against controversial red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton will appeal against the controversial red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin during Thursday’s FA Cup third-round draw with Crystal Palace.

The striker faces a three-match ban having been dismissed for a sliding studs-up challenge on Nathaniel Clyne following a VAR review during the second half of the goalless stalemate.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially did not even give a free-kick but was sent to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and decided the challenge was worthy of a dismissal.

Everton Football Club has today notified the FA of its decision to appeal the red card issued to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in our FA Cup third round fixture at Crystal Palace on Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/JMHF1Z1TlS — Everton (@Everton) January 5, 2024

The decision was widely criticised and a Toffees statement read: “Everton have today notified the FA of their decision to appeal against the red card issued to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in our FA Cup third-round fixture at Crystal Palace on Thursday evening.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche said after Thursday’s contest that he “remained a fan” of VAR but admitted it was “beginning to test (his) patience”.

Kavanagh initially allowed play to carry on but was summoned to the monitor by VAR Craig Pawson and, after reviewing the footage multiple times, determined Calvert-Lewin deserved the first sending-off of his career.

Dyche questioned the protracted process, saying: “I have no clue what that’s there for. I hope I’m not just speaking for myself but every fan must go, ‘what is the point?’, because we all know the outcome which is that they agree with everything that they’re told, unless someone can tell me 10 incidents that aren’t.

“I don’t know what the stats are but the chances of something getting turned over are miniscule so don’t bother. Let’s just get on with it, afterwards we might debate it but what’s the point in doing it there and then unless you change it?”

If the decision is not overturned, Calvert-Lewin faces missing the third-round replay as well as Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Fulham.

A Goodison Park replay is the last thing Dyche or Palace boss Roy Hodgson would have wanted.

The Eagles entered Thursday’s contest gradually emerging from an injury crisis that has plagued them since the summer, with Michael Olise once again ruled out with a hamstring issue after twice netting in their 3-1 victory over Brentford to snap an eight-game winless streak.

That victory also handed Hodgson’s side some breathing room, lifting them six points clear of Luton in the relegation zone after previously falling to within three of it.

Everton, meanwhile, have given themselves a fighting chance of staying up following their 10-point deduction, but remain just one place and point clear of the Hatters.