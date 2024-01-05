Christian Eriksen targets deep run in ‘special’ FA Cup

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has urged his team to “go far” in the FA Cup as they begin their campaign against Wigan.

Erik ten Hag’s side make the short trip to the DW Stadium on Monday night to face the League One outfit, who beat York 1-0 to reach the third round.

United have previously won the competition 12 times in their history and as they prepare for their first game of the new year, Eriksen is hoping the team can kick off 2024 with a win.

He told MUTV: “I heard the other day it was the oldest tournament in the world and as I said, I’ve been in England for a long time and the FA Cup has always been something special to the fans and to the players for each club in it.

“It’s definitely a good start of the year, I think we’ll take that very seriously to go through. There’ll be less games in the new year (after being eliminated from European football), it’s up to us to have a lot of better games in the league and go far in the FA Cup.”

Eriksen made his return to the United starting line-up against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day following a spell on the sidelines with injury.

The Denmark international had been absent with a knee issue picked up in the Red Devils’ 1-0 win against Luton in November, but has managed to start their last two fixtures.

“It’s always annoying to be on the side, no matter for how long, and definitely now when it takes a little bit longer than you wish for then obviously it’s hard,” Eriksen said.

Eriksen has urged United to “go far” in the FA Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

“But I was eager to come back as soon as I could, obviously it’s up to the manager to choose the team but the first aim is to be back, definitely.”

Eriksen also praised Kobbie Mainoo’s performances as the 18-year-old midfielder continues to make his mark in the United squad since making his first Premier League start against Everton in November.

He added: “I’m very impressed. Luckily I’ve seen him in training and I’ve seen him close by. I really like what I see. I mean, he’s an exceptional player.

“He’s still a very young lad but he’s doing really well and he’s getting his spot in the team.”