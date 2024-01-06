David Warner scores 57 in his final Test innings as Australia sweep Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Warner scores 57 in his final Test innings as Australia sweep Pakistan

By Press Association
Australia’s David Warner raises his bat after making 50 runs against Pakistan on the fourth day of their cricket test match in Sydney (Rick Rycroft, AP)
Australia opener David Warner scored 57 in his final Test innings as Australia defeated Pakistan by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series win.

Warner, 37, retired from Test cricket at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday after 112 matches, averaging 44.6 over his career with the bat.

Warner was trapped leg before with just 11 runs needed to win, leaving Marnus Labuschagne to hit the winning runs with 61 not out.

Australia were set 130 to win after they dismissed Pakistan for 115 on Saturday morning.

Pakistan’s Aamir Jamal was awarded player of the match after scoring 82 in the first innings and claiming six wickets in the first innings with the ball.

Australian captain Pat Cummins was player of the series after taking 19 wickets.

Warner will go down as one of the country’s great all-format openers with Australia yet to announce his replacement for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

He announced his retirement from ODI cricket on New Year’s Day after Australia secured the World Cup last year.

Earlier in the week, Warner issued a public plea after his cap went missing in transit from Melbourne ahead of the third Test.

The search for Warner’s “baggy green” has made headline news in Australia with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joining the calls for its return.

But he revealed it had been found in an Instagram post on Friday saying: “I’m pleased and relieved that I have got my baggy back in my hands.”