On this day in 2018: Mark Hughes sacked as Stoke manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2018: Mark Hughes sacked as Stoke manager

By Press Association
Mark Hughes was sacked as Stoke manager on this day in 2018 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Mark Hughes was sacked as Stoke manager on this day in 2018 (Dave Thompson/PA)

On this day in 2018, Stoke sacked manager Mark Hughes following a 2-1 defeat to League Two Coventry in the FA Cup third round.

The Potters were dumped out of the competition when Jack Grimmer struck in the second half to find the winner and pull off a shock victory for the Sky Blues.

Stoke were in the Premier League relegation zone having won only one game in their last eight in all competitions.

Coventry City v Stoke City – FA Cup – Third Round – Ricoh Arena
Mark Hughes was sacked on this day in 2016 (Nigel French/PA)

Hughes was sacked just hours after the Coventry defeat and had suggested post-match that the defeat could be a blessing in disguise.

He said: “The fact we’ve gone out, even if it’s a little bit raw at the moment, might help us.

“At the moment we don’t want to discuss Premier League games, but maybe when we wake up on Monday the reality clearly has to be our league form.”

He questioned whether the result would affect his future, adding: “It just highlights we need to do better.

Coventry City v Stoke City – FA Cup – Third Round – Ricoh Arena
Coventry beat Stoke 2-1 in the third round FA Cup tie (Nigel French/PA)

“But in the long term, certainly until the end of the season, it might be a blessing for us.”

Paul Lambert was appointed as Hughes’ successor but was unable to prevent Stoke from avoiding the drop into the Championship at the end of the season.

Hughes took charge of Southampton later in the season but was sacked in December of the following season with Saints in the relegation zone. He returned to management with League Two Bradford in February 2022 and was sacked in October of the following year.