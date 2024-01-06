ITV condemns Joey Barton’s ‘vindictive remarks’ towards female pundits

ITV has criticised Joey Barton after he compared Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward to serial killers.

The former Manchester City midfielder continued his attacks on female pundits on Friday.

He called the duo “the Fred and Rose West of football commentary” on X, formerly Twitter, following ITV’s coverage of Crystal Palace’s FA Cup draw with Everton on Thursday.

The broadcaster has defended Aluko and Ward while hitting out at Barton’s views.

ITV Sport said in a statement on X: “For Joey Barton, an ex-professional player with a significant social media presence, to target two of our pundits, Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward, with such vindictive remarks based on gender and to invoke the names of serial killers in doing so is clearly contemptible and shameful on his part.

“Football is for everyone.”

Aluko made over 100 appearances for England and represented Team GB at the London Olympics, while Ward is a former Leeds and Doncaster player.

Barton was sacked by Bristol Rovers last year, having previously managed Fleetwood, following a playing career which also took in Newcastle, Rangers, Marseille, QPR and Burnley.