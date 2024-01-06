Brazilian football mourns Mario Zagallo

Mario Zagallo, a four-time World Cup winner as a player and coach for Brazil, has died, aged 92.

Zagallo won consecutive World Cups in 1958 and 1962 before overseeing his country’s tournament wins in 1970 – as manager – and then as an assistant coach in 1994.

Zagallo, who also took Brazil to the final in 1998 where they were beaten by France, became the first person to win the World Cup as both a player and manager.

Franz Beckenbauer and Didier Deschamps have subsequently achieved the same feats for Germany and France respectively.

A social media message posted to Zagallo’s Instagram account read: “It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our eternal world champion, Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo.

“A devoted father, loving grandfather, caring father-in-law, faithful friend, victorious professional and a great human being. Giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements.”