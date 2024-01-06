It’s my time to shine – Judd Trump relishing Masters defence at Alexandra Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s my time to shine – Judd Trump relishing Masters defence at Alexandra Palace

By Press Association
Judd Trump is relishing the chance to retain his Masters title (Steven Paston/PA)
Judd Trump has called on the Alexandra Palace crowd to continue to bring the noise as he prepares to kick off the defence of his Masters title against Kyren Wilson at the famous venue.

Less than a week after 16-year-old Luke Littler brought the famous old house down with his performances in the PDC World Darts Championships, 16 of the world’s best snooker stars are set to converge on the arena.

And while the usual protocols will be in place, Trump hopes the unique atmosphere generated at the tournament will help him lift the title – regarded as his sport’s third ‘major’ – for the third time.

Judd Trump reeled off three straight ranking titles earlier this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

“It has grown into my favourite event,” Trump told WST. “I enjoy the atmosphere, it is completely different to any other tournament.

“It is more like a rowdy football game with a lot more passion. When everyone is clapping and cheering, then it relaxes me. I feel like I belong there and at that point it is my time to shine”.

Trump is the player of the season so far having reeled off three straight wins towards the end of last year, but after being dumped out of the UK semi-finals by Ding Junhui he knows he is yet to fully realise his potential on the biggest stage.

Last year’s Masters final win over Mark Williams served as a timely reminder that he has what it takes, and the 34-year-old will rely on his renowned fighting spirit in a bid to keep hold of the silverware he first won in 2019.

Ronnie O’Sullivan gets his Masters campaign under way against Ding Junhui (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I love the feeling of winning and I absolutely hate the feeling of losing,” Trump added.

“I think that is what spurs me on – the feeling of going home every time without the trophy is just absolutely horrendous.

“Winning surpasses everything. I don’t want to look back at the end of my career and have missed events and not practised enough.”

While Trump must wait until Tuesday to open his account against Wilson, world champion Luca Brecel gets the event under way on Sunday afternoon with an appealing clash against Jack Lisowski.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ding Junhui will reprise their recent UK final when they meet on Monday afternoon, while the clash of former winners Mark Allen and John Higgins provides arguably the first round highlight on Wednesday afternoon.